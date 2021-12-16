When the holidays roll around, we cannot help but to remember all that we have to be thankful for, especially in this past year.
We remember those that have sacrificed for each of us — given of their own lives and time, to give to another, in many different occupations. We are thankful for each one of them.
We remember those who have reminded us by their actions of what this season is truly about. Remembering that Christmas is truly about our Lord and Savior and His teachings.
This past year, like every one of the almost 15 years, I had the honor of being a part of a place that reminds us, all year long, of the meaning of sacrifice. To give to another, whether it be time, love, direction, etc. Brunswick Christian Academy reminds us, not just at this time of year but through the year, to show the heart of Jesus is to remember those around you in need.
BCA will always be some of the best years of my life because of the incredible and amazing people I worked with. Although there were needs that I had to fill, I will be eternally grateful for being a part of this extraordinary place.
Like our late principal said, “do what you have to, family comes first,” we all remember family doesn’t just mean our namesake, it is all those we hold dear in our hearts that are our family too. Merry Christmas
Thank you BCA.
AnnMarie Schomber
Jekyll Island