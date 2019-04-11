March 29 was National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the day established in 2017 to commemorate the military service of those who served in that operations area during the longest war in United States history. Of the many who fought there, over 58,000 soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines died in the theater and are so named on the Vietnam Wall.

Others are still missing in the jungles there. The Vietnam War veterans came home to a country divided over the war’s purpose and received adverse recognition for their military service. Now, many years later, the mood has changed and they are finally receiving their due recognition.

Many veterans felt March 29 was the most appropriate date for recognition as it was the date of the last prisoner of war homecoming and the date when all combat troops were withdrawn from the war. After years of individual states’ support, March 29 became the official date of commemoration.

When you see a Vietnam veteran, thank them or their service as you do for other wars and conflict veterans. They, too, are patriots and protectors of our freedoms.

Bob Carlisle

USAF Retired

Brunswick

