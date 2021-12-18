Darwin’s “Theory of Evolution” runs out of gas at the biochemical level of life. We move from finch beaks to highly sophisticated irreducibly complex molecular machines inside every cell performing mind-blowingly complex tasks that point not to evolution but to something much more important.
As we cast our eyes to the heavens, we may feel insignificant. Earth is in the vaunted “Goldilocks Zone” that makes life possible. Everything in the known universe is fine-tuned to such a degree that any changes would result in catastrophic destruction.
Stephen Weinberg, avowed atheist and Nobel-winning physicist, stands amazed at the way the cosmological constant- the energy density of empty space- is “remarkably well adjusted in our favor.”
Inquiring minds should study the Cambrian Explosion, cosmological constant and the books by Michael Behe: “Darwin’s Black Box” and “The Edge of Evolution.”
As we gather with family and celebrate Christmas, please realize the baby in the manger is also the creator of this universe, and more importantly, He created you and me. The psalmist said, “What is man that Thou art mindful of him?”
He’s not only mindful but loves us with an incomprehensibly all-encompassing unconditional love that transcends any other love.
He sent His son to die for us. He arose and lives and offers the gift of eternal life by believing and accepting His son Jesus Christ. The creator of this earth and universe died for you. The heavens declare the glory of God! In faith reach out to him. Merry Christmas everyone.
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick