I agree with the title of the editorial in the Sept. 8 edition of this paper: Our freedom of religion must be protected. I disagree with the one-sided, reductionist statements in the Editorial itself.
One problem in today’s discourse is stating an opinion in a way that reduces complicated questions to absurdly simple conclusions. Like: “the state of Washington” does not “still consider itself part of . . . these United States.” And like: The state of Washington “is simply ignoring” that “Freedom of religion is clearly one of the liberties guaranteed to all Americans.”
The case for which the editorial castigates Washington state is Matthew Woods v. Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission (“SUGM”). I urge all who care about religious freedom to read the entire case before making any conclusions about a state or its Supreme Court. Contrary to the editorial’s claim, the court’s ruling did not limit SUGM”s “exclusive hiring rights to ministers only.”
The Washington Supreme Court justices discuss in detail that religious freedom is crucial but is not a license to discriminate. All of the justices eventually concur that the lower court should not have summarily dismissed Woods’ claim against SUGM. They do not conclude that Woods should prevail; they conclude that he should be allowed to sue SUGM for its refusal to hire him in its Open Door Legal Services program even though he was a professed Christian and signed SUGM’s statement of faith.
Read the careful and balanced case, not just the unfair editorial.
Michael Gilles
St. Simons Island