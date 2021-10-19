Your recent excellent editorial on government waste and fraud mentioned just a few examples, but I have more. In the last 20 years we have spent over three trillion on unnecessary Mideast wars and the government couldn’t manage their wasteful spending, especially during the Afghanistan withdraw.
Of the over 4 trillion spent on the stimulus plan a good deal was wasted or stolen due to mismanagement and scamming. There should have been a needs test for stimulus payments. Millions of retired public employees and ones still working continued to get their full income and still receive stimulus payments.
Lack of proper security caused up to 400 billion dollars to get scammed, most from state sponsored hackers in unfriendly countries. They need to be accountable for their crimes. The government isn’t saying how much was scammed or how much they recovered. The OIG did indicate that billions may not be recovered.
Billions have been spent on illegal immigrants that snuck into our country this year while the Mexican cartels have made billions and released thousands of criminals who will commit crimes costing our citizens and country.
A few years ago it was reported that up to 250 billion a year in Medicaid and Medicare funds were fraudulently spent every year.
Our current federal budget is too big to manage, and printing and borrowing more trillions will only result in more waste. Our president wants to hire more federal employees, not to oversee federal spending but to have the IRS oversee our spending.
Brian Blue
St. Simons Island