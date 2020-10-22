“Reimagining policing” is the most destructive catchphrase (and notion) devised by ambitious, self-serving, left-wing political oligarchs ever. It is a ploy to beguile and curry the favor of minorities, to seduce them for their votes. This is the only thing that is being reimagined by these devious politicians.
“Reimagining policing” is as asinine and ignorant as “reimagining the Constitution” or “reimagining the Oath of Hippocrates” or “reimagining the wheel” or “reimagining the germ theory of disease” or “reimagining firefighting” or “reimagining” the root causes of poverty and neglect.
What must be “reimagined” by the corrupt, ambitious and culpable politicians (especially Ted Wheeler and Kate Brown) are the once-thriving and beautiful, burned down, sacked, looted and destroyed cities of Portland and Seattle, and elsewhere throughout America. Moreover, these same corrupt politicians must “reimagine”what they plan to do beyond false promises and blatant lies to eliminate the distrust and hatred of police and authority of any kind, by the ignored, impoverished, hopeless and desperate minorities in all of our festering, crime-ridden inner cities.
The concepts of morality and justice must be “reimagined” by all of the disgusting politicians to offer genuine hope to these forgotten, secondhand citizens living on the precipice of extinction in the “Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.” So, let’s all try to start “reimagining” the things that make America the greatest country that has ever existed —now, before it’s too late.
Martin J. Carey
St. Simons Island