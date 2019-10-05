Unfortunately, the draft diagnostic report for Envision Glynn offers little hope that the new ordinance will be a departure from the 60-year old ordinance that set the course for our present situation.
A 21st century zoning ordinance should not be a revision of a mid-20th century growth management strategy. Instead, it should be a response to the experiences and trends of our time.
We all know that Glynn County is an amazing place, and if we don’t plan adequately, the assets we love will not exist for our grandchildren. Since the last ordinance was passed, our landscape and economy have experienced drastic change. Inappropriate growth has exposed many people to flooding, traffic congestion and loss of a cohesive community.
The convergence on our coast of growth and sea level rise poses an unprecedented but not an insurmountable challenge. If we are to address this challenge, we must acknowledge that our existing ordinance leaves us unprepared to adapt. We cannot be afraid to adopt new, innovative strategies, none of which are recommended in the diagnostic report.
Glynn County contains three of the four Georgia islands that are accessible by car. Growth is knocking on our door, and if the new ordinance simply tweaks the existing, outdated ordinance, which is responsible for many of the problems and frustrations we are already experiencing, this community will have failed to adequately plan.
As such, we will be planning to fail.
Megan Desrosiers
One Hundred Miles