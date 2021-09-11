From the Georgia Secession proclamation (Jan. 29, 1861), “For the last ten years we have had numerous and serious causes of complaint against our non-slave-holding confederate states with reference to the subject of slavery. … The party of Lincoln, called the Republican party, … is … an anti-slavery party. … Because of their declared principles and policy, they have outlawed $3,000,000,000 of our property [i.e., slaves] in the common territories of the Union; put it under the ban of the Republic in the States where it exists and out of the protection of Federal law everywhere.”
Confederate States of America Vice President Alexander Stephens’ famous “Cornerstone Speech” (March 21, 1861) states, “The new constitution has put at rest, forever, all the agitating questions relating to our peculiar institution of African slavery as it exists amongst us the proper status of the negro in our form of civilization. This was the immediate cause of the late rupture and present revolution. … Our new government is founded upon … the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition.”
Finally, Mr. Williams’ letter states that the C.S.A. Constitution (March 11, 1861) called for the abolition of slavery. Actually, the document required the member states to preserve the institution within the territory of the Confederacy. See Article I, Sections 9(1), (2), and (4); as well as, Article IV, Secs. 2(1), (3), and 3(3).
