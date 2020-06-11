The combined penalties of COVID-19 and brutal misuse of power have exposed fundamental flaws in America’s predominant policies and practices.
Ideas for changing laws, social standards, and economic incentives are abounding. Reformers seek to permanently resolve underlying problems that have erupted into systemic turmoil.
Our economy and the rules under which it operates are highly subjective. Markets described as “free” have been substantially manipulated with the biased use of political power to determine how economic benefits are distributed and which harmful impacts are ignored — with prejudicial negligence.
Proposals advanced seek to improve the accountability of government and corporations by adopting new standards that will correct past injustices and create enduring opportunities for all. Even some hard-nosed conservatives are supporting innovative ways of using public programs to uphold and advance America’s founding principles.
Tied to these reforms are obligations for sharing the outsized benefits of stockholders and executives with an under-compensated workforce that’s been harnessed by exploitative policies.
These proposals are providing overdue acknowledgement of indefensible injustices and socially destructive blind-spots that have been willfully neglected.
Accordingly, changes being proposed attempt to hold dominant institutions — both governmental and corporate — accountable for the collateral damages they cause.
Past policies cavalierly cultivated greed, causing consequential impairments to the environment, social justice and public health.
The comprehensive reassessment now needed must require careful examination of collateral damages to natural resources and society — which have been needlessly degraded by unsustainable practices.
It’s time to honor America’s promise with responsible, systemic reforms that ensure just outcomes.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast