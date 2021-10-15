The Jekyll Island Authority is disappointed that none of the proposed redistricting maps allow Jekyll Island to be represented in the same manner as the other two islands in Glynn County. The three islands share many common concerns and goals on issues such as dredging and revetment, beach erosion and renourishment, beach sand quality, water advisories, and leisure visitation matters. Additionally, while we continually partner with the city and county in many activities and MOUs, we cannot afford to allow Jekyll to become an afterthought.
It is important that a determination regarding Jekyll Island consider the issues that set us apart from the mainland communities. Although the JIA does not believe any of the proposed maps achieve this, the authority believes Proposal Two is the only proposal that can portray any logical benefit to Jekyll residents and its significant business community who pay property and sales taxes.
Proposal Two, or Map B, aligns with the Jekyll Island’s GDOT designated interstate exit, Exit 29. Proposal Two follows clearly defined geographic boundaries. Additionally, Georgia Power infrastructure supplying Jekyll runs the length of Hwy 82 into Glynn County through Colonel’s Island onto Jekyll. Further, Jekyll Island Fire/EMS and Glynn County Fire/Rescue Station Six, located on U.S. 17 near Exit 29, participate in several mutual aid calls regularly. And Jekyll residents are zoned for Satilla Marsh Elementary.
Protection, proper promotion and future development of this critical travel corridor are of extreme importance to the current and future success of Jekyll Island and Glynn County.
Jones Hooks
Jekyll Island