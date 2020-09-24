When The Moorings, a 48-unit condo development at the Jekyll Harbor Marina, was being considered by the Jekyll Island Authority (JIA), it provoked a heated discussion about the appropriateness of developing such a vulnerable area. In fact, the JIA’s own March 2019 environmental impact study warned that the site “would be more exposed to risk of near term coastal flooding impacts and long term sea-level rise impacts than any other residential property on Jekyll Island.” And, the National Flood Insurance Program has designated the area a “special flood hazard area, considered to be at high risk of flooding.”
Nevertheless, the JIA allowed the project to move forward. The combined king tide and nor’easter of this past weekend illustrate why this was a bad decision. On consecutive days, the Jekyll River flooded inside the project’s perimeter fence just yards from where the condos are being built. The water was so deep in the marsh that two children in their kayaks were able to paddle around adjacent to the property’s silt fence. Mind you, this flooding was not due to a hurricane or a tropical storm.
The people who have signed a contract on the condos are most likely unaware of the vulnerability of this site since neither the JIA, the stewards of Jekyll Island, nor the developers have placed on their websites the environmental impact studies that were done. Lacking this transparency, it is buyer beware once again.
Mindy Egan
Jekyll Island