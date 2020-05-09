I feel compelled to weigh in on the terrible event that has struck our county. I am referring to the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. Recent events have led me to the conclusion that it is now time to entrust law enforcement in Glynn County to the office of the sheriff. There have been too many question marks as to the operation of the Glynn County Police, the most glaring is why were arrests not made on the day of the shooting? A clear breakdown in leadership and policy I believe.
County manager Alan Ours hired John Powell as Director of Community Services on Jan. 4, 2016, managing fire and emergency medical services, emergency management and homeland security, animal control, and recreation and parks. The next thing we know, John Powell served as Interim Police Chief from Sept. 1, 2017 to Jan. 2, 2018, at which time he began officially serving as police chief. The position to which John Powell was hired for was never refilled. William Shakespeare, in a line from Hamlet, says “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark.”
District Attorney Jackie Johnson should have asked for the GBI investigation immediately upon learning who was involved. There needs to be some house cleaning around here. There needs to be a consolidation of law enforcement into the Office of the Sheriff. The sheriff is an elected official and does not and should not answer to the county commission or manager, but to the people he serves.
Dan Simpson
Jekyll Island