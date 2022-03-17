I am confounded by some Americans’ analysis of the current fuel situation in the United States. They do not seem to comprehend the geo-political reasons for these price increases. They would rather play the simplistic political party blame game while Ukrainians fight for their lives the gas and oil industries are being completely opportunistic with price gouging.
In the past year, the top four oil companies have raked in over $24 billion in profits. They have spent millions of dollars on propaganda telling the American public and politicians that the gouging is a result of not having enough land for drilling. In fact, they have over 9,000 leases that they haven’t drilled on at all, both offshore and on shore. They have many more leases where they have only partially drilled.
In addition to their price gouging, OPEC, which sets the international price of oil, has refused to negotiate prices on fuel during this crisis. The current administration has decided not to buy fuel from the warmongering Russian officials. This is a moral decision that is correct. What we really need is a windfall tax on oil companies for working individuals and families, a greater reliance on electric cars, wind and solar power resources, better public transportation and better agricultural practices.
For those of us who can bear the current cost, we need to stop our whining and step up to the plate as Americans did domestically during WWII. Their motto was sacrifice.
Martha Dismer
Brunswick