In the Book of Job, God and Satan debate the nature of humans. God points to Job as an example of the positive human spirit: “… a blameless and upright man…who feared God and avoided evil.” Satan’s response is that the reason Job is good is because he has everything; wealth, family, and health.
God tells Satan he can make Job endure as much pain and suffering as he wants, but Job will remain faithful. After losing all he had, in the end, Job remains faithful and is rewarded.
Today this would be called Job’s stress test. Osama Bin Laden said that the 9/11 attack was, in part, a test of our country’s commitment to its democratic values. After watching some of the recent Congressional hearings, it looks like many Americans are failing.
During the hearing, every Republican U.S. representative (the voice of the people who elected them) have turned their backs on the Constitution. It clearly states that a president can not seek help from a foreign government to get elected. And President Trump has plainly and publicly asked foreign governments to help him get elected.
Yet, nearly all Republicans have avoided addressing this clear violation.
Instead, these men and women have used deceit and confusion to defend Trump’s actions; the same tools used by our adversaries to weaken our country.
I hope each of us will examine our own ethical values and ask ourselves will we remain committed to our democracy as Job remained committed to his faith?
Roy Lucas
Brunswick