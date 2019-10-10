Are you there Jeb? It’s me Margaret.
To paraphrase Judy Blume, most people I know are mostly moderate or dare I say center of the aisle and are not particularly tied to any affiliation/party just interested in whoever is less odious and will work hard on our behalf — just anti-jerk.
Help me understand please, why anyone believes Trump is a Republican. We’re not the Hatfields and the McCoys here in the USA. How did we get here? Two political parties representing millions of us in this wonderfully diverse and independent country?
I remember when Fred Thompson and John McCain were working for campaign finance reform in the 90’s — the good ole days when we believed the government should represent us, the people paying the tab with our taxes, not lobbyists, corporations or other countries. Totally agree with Meghan McCain on the feckless, unpatriotic Republicans in office right now. I’d love to have an option of a Jeb, John Kasich, or Mitt Romney.
Are you there Jeb, Kasich and/or Mitt? Or Klobuchar. It’s me Margaret.
Delia Dunagin-Roberson
St. Simons Island