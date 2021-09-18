One can only wonder what people are thinking.
Tuesday’s paper had a front page article concerning Rep. Carter’s opposition to Biden’s vaccine mandate. Immediately below the article it was reported that Glynn County had 205 new COVID cases and four deaths from COVID in the prior 24 hours.
Wednesday’s paper had a front page article concerning parents’ demand to have no mandate for the wearing of masks in schools. On page 2A, of the same edition it is reported that 60% of Georgia’s COVID cases are in K-12 schools.
One can only wonder, maybe people aren’t thinking.
Chuck McManus
Jekyll Island