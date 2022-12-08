Dear Mr. Battiste, I am so sorry you are leaving. I was and still am convinced you are doing a great job. Your leadership and vast background of knowledge certainly was paying off. Your departure is a negative for Glynn County.
Unfounded criticism, personal attacks on social media can eventually take a toll on anyone, you as an example. Good people like you and many of the current and past county commissioners chose not to continue their service to the community because of a few who abuse free speech.