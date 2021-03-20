I have enjoyed Dr. Mounts’ economics articles. He explains concepts in simple terms allowing the reader to follow his logic and thought process. The reader can draw their own conclusions whether they agree or disagree.
Professor Mathews’ articles comparing socialism and capitalism are well-written and provide a basic understanding of the differences. Socialism is not a set of values but an economic system that has failed everywhere in the world.
I read Dr. Easton’s article supporting a government ran single payer health care (SPHC) with interest. I must disagree. The VA and Medicare program show how poorly a government system could be run. The VA has been hit with scandals on poor treatment and conditions while Medicare has millions of dollars lost in fraud, cost overruns and erroneous billing.
He stated SPHC in other countries are cheaper and overall provide superior health care. Yes, they are cheaper per person, but my research shows many of these SPHC are considered inferior by the user. For example, the latest data shows a person being treated for COVID-19 has a greater rate of dying in these SPHC than the US system. Due to government cost controls, these SPHC must use foreign doctors, do not necessarily have the latest equipment and drugs, and have increase wait times for service. Many of the SPHC have the option for additional private insurance to be purchased, wonder why?
I feel reducing government regulations, controls, and bureaucracy will do a lot to reduce current medical and drug prices and will help provide affordable health system for all.
Fred Cavedo
Brunswick