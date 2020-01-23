I just read your editorial concerning golf carts and felt compelled to make a few comments.
I bought an electric LSV golf cart last summer before the local legislation was passed by the county commission. My cart came with all the currently required safety features. It has 12 inch wheels which may give it a little more speed than 25 mph. I have enjoyed my cart a bit and have used Frederica and Demere roads to take my dogs to the beach. When I use these roads, I am quite conscience of cars backing up behind me, so I always pull over and let them pass.
I don’t mind pulling over because I’m not in a hurry. If I want to go fast, I drive my car. My concern with the new legislation is the expense of retro fitting my cart to make it legal to continue to use these roads.
However, none of the new law makes my cart any faster. I would love to see the county and state allow golf carts to be able to go 35 mph, or else revise or rescind the regulations that were passed last summer. I think this would be a better solution to the situation.
I often find myself behind tourists on the island sightseeing. They travel at very slow speeds while they admire our beautiful island, and that’s OK with me, as I want all our visitors take in all our vistas, and enjoy this very special place.
Gene Hoaster
St. Simons Island