What needs to be done to keep The Well or anything like it from opening or reopening in Glynn County?
Since The Well has been closed that area has been so much cleaner and safer. Since construction began on the tiny home village on Altama Avenue, that entire area has declined. You can’t even go to Walgreens at the corner of Altama and Community Road without someone coming up trying to bum money. Then look at some of the wooded areas. Many have become nasty filthy dumps because of the homeless population leaving their trash. None of this was taking place until The Well opened its doors. Our chamber of commerce advertises everywhere bringing people from all around the country to the Golden Isles. The homeless population has their own methods of networking and it appears to be working extremely well.