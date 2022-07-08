Our local board of education has transformed our school facilities from outdated, run down facilities into the best in our state. New classrooms, athletic facilities and new technology to be used by teachers and students are but a few of their accomplishments. Kudos to them for their efforts over the past several ESPLOST cycles.
Surprisingly absent from Lauren McDonald’s reporting in her July 6 article was information on what safety measures have been implemented during these construction cycles. Will the renovations to the schools mentioned make our students safer? For the older schools, have measures been taken to limit the accessibility that nefarious individuals will have to our schools?
Our community is blessed with good people and good relationships. Despite this, we need to do everything possible in assuring student safety. A locked glass door simply isn’t sufficient in these times.
I hope that you will report on enhancements that have occurred in securing school safety at all school sites. Every child is precious.
Mark Newman
Brunswick