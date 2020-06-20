After reading a couple letters to editor about Terry Dickson’s editorial, I reread it again to see what the problem was. I don’t always agree with Terry, but basically he was recognizing the extreme measures now occurring by liberals to remove all historical evidence of past human injustices. Our children need to know this history rather than being told it never happened.
Instead of just disagreeing with Terry, the typical liberal response is to imply that Terry is a racist which of course ends all debate and removes him completely from the journalism world. This is how we chip away at democracy and move further towards socialism or worse.
I want to continue to read Terry Dickson’s opinions and opinions of liberals as expressed in their letters. Like most Americans, I want to hear both sides of the issue and decide for my self what is the right thing to do.
Jerry Spencer
Brunswick