I am requesting that the Glynn County Commission and The Brunswick News release and publish the drawings for the proposed roundabouts listed in the SPLOST 2021 referendum before voting starts. These two projects represent $11 million of the $68.5 million in expenditures under the SPLOST.
Voters have the right to know what is being proposed before they vote and not be told afterwards that voters approved the projects, and they have to be built. I have personal concerns with the roundabout proposed for the Harry Driggers/Canal Road/Glynco Parkway intersection. The drawing provided to me indicates that safety at the original entrance to the Nottinghill subdivision will be greatly affected and make the entrance almost impossible to use.
This will result in only one entrance being readily available for a subdivision of 192 lots. In addition, the widening of Glynco Parkway to four lanes will result in traffic approaching a roundabout at high speeds, potentially creating danger. Although I have been in favor of SPLOST in the past, I feel that the current referendum is being rushed and a grab for money.
Donald Kearns
Brunswick