Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, by definition is a tax for special projects — not for the purchase of police vehicles or for drainage systems maintenance. Sadly, the bureaucrats have morphed this well-intended revenue source into a renewable revenue stream to “balance the budget.”
That has become clear in the last month. Roland Daniel wrote, “We need this source of income to supplement property taxes that pay for pretty much everything else.” Allen Booker says SPLOST provides 35 percent of the city of Brunswick’s budget.
Never has something so simple been so misunderstood by so many.
The tourists and visitors do not pay 50 percent of the tax. No one can prove that to you. But if they could, why would you want to pay 50 percent of an unnecessary tax?
Last year the county hired Ross and Associates to advise the board of commissioners regarding the understanding and the adoption of an impact fee ordinance which would create the revenue source to provide for infrastructure expansion. Of course, with the BOC dominated by developer and real estate interests, they have buried the impact fees. I am guessing they are hoping that you and I forget they paid Ross $100,000 to develop the ordinance, which is written and ready to adopt.
All it needs is a champion. You can be that champion. Call your commissioner and tell him you don’t want to subsidize the developers anymore.
Pass the impact fees now, and vote no on SPLOST.
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick