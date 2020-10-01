I have to agree with Mr. Rozek in his Sept. 29 Letter To The Editor regarding objective coverage of news events by The Brunswick News. The Editor’s Note for The News points out that the release of Trump’s tax return data was after the press deadline for inclusion in Monday’s paper. Fair enough.
However, there is absolutely no mention of the story in Tuesday’s paper as well. That is surprising and somewhat disappointing. Republican, Democrat or Independent, everyone has the right to hear the story and weigh the acquisitions for themselves. Not reporting the story takes that decision away from your readers. The story is still out there. The News still has a chance to report it and let the readers make their own decisions.
Jeff Misner
St. Simons Island