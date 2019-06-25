Glynn County is writing new ordinances regulating short term rentals. It is indeed important to protect property owners from noisy parties and nuisance rentals.
Let’s take it a step further, commissioners. Let’s start enforcing state law regulating the consumption of alcohol — namely the 21-year-old age requirement. This will require some hard choices during Georgia/Florida weekend — also known as “look the other way” weekend.
St. Simons Island is teeming with noisy, obnoxious short term rentals during this notorious party weekend.
If 18-, 19- and 20-year-old college students suffered legal consequences for openly consuming alcohol on GA/FL weekend, it would result in a much smaller beach party.
Fewer students would arrive in St. Simons as a result, and there would be much less of a problem with short term rentals. It’s hypocritical for Glynn County to come down hard on short term rentals while turning a blind eye to underage drinking by thousands of college students every year. It’s time to enforce the law.
Patrick Anderson
St. Simons Island