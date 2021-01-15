My wife and I are over 75 years old and now qualify for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Unfortunately, the Glynn County Board of Health has failed to anticipate and respond to the demand for this service.
It is impossible to dial into the appointment phone line without getting a busy signal. We were surprised to call at 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon only to receive a recording that the Health Department offices were closed. At a time when we are experiencing a serious pandemic — when our local hospital is filled with COVID-19 patients, and residents of Glynn County are dying from this illness — it is unbelievable that they have not provided adequate staff to answer the phones,make appointments and utilize all of the vaccine available to them.
The current wait for a shot is now projected to be at least mid-March before they even begin taking appointments again. Why haven’t they staffed up to give vaccines at least on a minimum 12-hour, seven day a week, vaccination schedule. Then there is the question of why the wonderful capabilities of the SGHS and our fire paramedics are not being utilized to their full capability.
Our Glynn County commissioners need to act now to immediately increase the capability to vaccinate.
Ralph Bennett
Brunswick