I think it is time for a little honesty from the Unified Command.

The Golden Ray has been half submerged off St. Simons for over a year with who knows how much fuel, oil and caustic chemicals on board.

We have a massive crane ready to go that is probably costing someone around a million dollars a day since it left Houston, Texas, several months ago. Epworth is rented out and is housing a massive crew of well paid experts associated with the salvage operation. Who is paying for all this and who is personally responsible for a massive environmental disaster that might occur? I am afraid it will be the U.S. taxpayer.

Mike Kellar

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Raffensperger speaks to Republican women's club

Raffensperger speaks to Republican women's club

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger visited with the Golden Isles Republican Women on Monday to tout the state’s efforts to make voting in the upcoming November general election as easy as possible.