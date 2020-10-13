I think it is time for a little honesty from the Unified Command.
The Golden Ray has been half submerged off St. Simons for over a year with who knows how much fuel, oil and caustic chemicals on board.
We have a massive crane ready to go that is probably costing someone around a million dollars a day since it left Houston, Texas, several months ago. Epworth is rented out and is housing a massive crew of well paid experts associated with the salvage operation. Who is paying for all this and who is personally responsible for a massive environmental disaster that might occur? I am afraid it will be the U.S. taxpayer.
Mike Kellar
St. Simons Island