For the Glynn County Animal Shelter, $1.5 million is a lot of money.
Planning to get the best result for this large investment requires wise and responsible decision making. Improving the property already in use makes more sense than abandoning the property and starting over from the ground up.
A “long-term viable solution” is to improve, upgrade, modify and remodel what exists today with the allocated SPLOST 2016 budget of $1.5 million.
Much attention has focused on the current kennel lacking air conditioning, yet the first cut proposed to the budget eliminates AC for the kennel. A recent news article suggests that a $100,000 ventilation system in the new build could later be upgraded to an AC system. Why not install the $100,000 system in the current shelter and spend the remaining $1.4 million to make all the other repairs and upgrades needed?
There should be less discussion about where to find additional funds and more discussion of how to vastly improve the existing shelter for the comfort and safety of the animals, the staff and volunteers and the community.
Wanting a new shelter and needing a new shelter are not the same thing. Although the SPLOST money will not cover the cost of a new shelter that some may want, the money will cover the cost of improvements at the existing shelter to meet the needs of Glynn County.
Barbara Sancomb
Jekyll Island