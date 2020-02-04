Thank you to The Brunswick News for keeping locals and non-residents alike informed about the St. Simons Sound shipwreck situation.
Some of my family’s happiest memories are from our vacations spent fishing the pristine waters around the gorgeous Golden Isles region. Today is the deadline for what seems to be the only opportunity for public comment on the scheme to fence off 31-plus acres (about 45 football fields) of St. Simons Sound, including part of the main navigation channel to the Port of Brunswick.
The only reason such a large perimeter barrier is being proposed is that the shipowner’s consultants want to experiment with a risky ship removal process that they have never previously attempted. The only other two times this process has ever been attempted on car carrier ships it failed and enormous amounts of pollution escaped into the marine environment.
The shipowner rejected a safer, proven alternative wreck removal method that only requires 5 acres of perimeter barrier without impacting the channel and that could have begun 3 moths ago. That alternative was believed to be too methodical because it would carefully remove the pollution first before disassembling the ship. By design, the shipowner’s preferred process starts by ripping the ship into pieces, dumping many of the 4,200 cars and related pollution into the sound and hoping that the permeable mesh barrier contains the pollution.
If approved, the 31-acre barrier is allowed to remain until Dec. 31. Email: Cynthia.a.gose@usace.army.mil with your name and address by today to comment.
Charles Nottingham
Washington, D.C.