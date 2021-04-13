As a long time subscriber to The Brunswick News, I found your article, “Judge rules on lawsuit brought by Sapelo residents” embarrassingly imbalanced and shockingly slow. The ruling came down on March 30, 2021. Your article first appeared on April 8, 2021.
I don’t mind reading opinion pieces, if labeled as such. This entire article drips with derision for the Sapelo Island plaintiffs whose claims are now dismissed.
Only in America do we White folk:
1. Legally enslave an entire people.
2. Make slave imports illegal.
3. Breed the remaining enslaved as if “livestock” for profit.
4. Free the slaves to settle regional differences.
5. Grant freedmen illusory rights to buy and hold land.
6. Preclude freedmen from voting to retain control of land laws.
7. Exclude freedmen from a legal education.
8. Make land title all-but-unprovable for the inadequately educated.
9. Use the institutionally racist land title fog to refuse “standing.”
10. Publish about lack of standing with superiority and derision. Pathetic.
The bottom line in Judge Baker’s ruling is that Sapelo Islanders’ race discrimination claims have survived a grueling 5+ year legal battle following the 10-step ordeal described above. After 359 document filings, surviving claims and the Geechee survivors themselves, are now headed to a full-blown jury trial despite no-holds-barred opposition every step of the way from armies of government lawyers.
Any fair-minded newsroom would have made that the 48-point story headline. Have you no sense of decency?
Andrew Desmond
Marietta