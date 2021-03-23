I love this country and respect our Democracy. Is anyone else as disgusted as I am with our Congressman? He is acting as though he was not involved in an insurrection.
He supported the effort to have the certified, legitimate, votes of Georgians thrown out. Of course, he would have accepted it if 11,800 votes changed to Trump from Biden.
His plan was to override the Constitutional process of electing our president enabling Trump to remain in office so he could establish an autocracy.
Today Buddy acts like nothing illegitimate went on. I find this disgusting. Furthermore, Buddy has voted several times against eligible taxpayers receiving stimulus checks and unemployment benefits.
A year ago, Buddy voted for a $2 trillion tax reduction for the wealthiest citizens and corporations. I find his hypocrisy disgusting.
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island