It’s about time someone exposed what’s been going on behind the scenes on Jekyll Island. “Waging battle”? Sending spies to lectures? Going after nonprofits? Is that seriously how our tax dollars are being spent?
It shouldn’t be this difficult to do what’s right, especially when it comes to protecting turtles (looking at their social media, it’s clear that they’re more than happy to profit off of turtles for marketing purposes). JIA should admit they screwed up and commit to doing better next time.
But instead of apologies, we only hear more protests and allegations. It doesn’t take an expert to recognize that they’re doing so in an effort to distract from their own bad behavior.
And while we’re on the subject of experts, why is it questioning Jekyll’s expertise to ask them to listen to DNR’s recommendations? Outside input is necessary to ensure JIA’s employees aren’t pressured to fall in line behind the company’s business interests. And experts aren’t one-size-fits-all. Just as you wouldn’t ask the same doctor who delivers your baby to also perform heart surgery, surely different people can be more knowledgeable about different aspects of sea turtle biology. It is a sign of strength, not a weakness, to know when to ask for help. JIA should learn the difference.
In short — I was angry at Jekyll for their attempts to weaken their lighting ordinance. Now I’m even angrier to learn what they say and do behind closed doors, when they think no one is watching.
Sally Sumpter
St. Simons Island