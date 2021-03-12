The unsightliness on South Harrington just each of Frederica Road needs to be addressed. There are three key problems.
The restaurant at this intersection should be required to screen their dirty brooms, mops and pails, piles of debris and firewood from public view, as well as their trash bins. All manner of debris is left creating eyesores. Many times the bins are open with many buzzards in and around them.
Plus Glynn County built a beautiful sidewalk on South Harrington, and the restaurant customers drive over the side walk and either park on it or over it. How long will the cement last? Once it breaks, how long before someone trips on it and sues Glynn County?
There is also an abandoned metal building that is moldy. Nearby, people are dumping as late as yesterday garbage on top of the field of broken concrete. It appears to be where contractors are now using as a dump.
Across from the restaurant on S. Harrington is a large lot that appears to be operating a variety of businesses with parking of commercial vehicles, garden materials and a variety of other such junk that does not belong in a residential area.
How does this keep the Golden Isles beautiful? Will Glynn County kindly get involved?
Susan Madden
St. Simons Island