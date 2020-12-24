At the Glynn County Board of Commissioner’s Finance Committee meeting on Dec. 8, David O’Quinn made a motion to approve the agenda. Bill Brunson interrupted, proclaiming that somebody had an addition to the agenda, whereupon he pleaded for the CFO or the county manager to explain the addition.
There are three members of the Finance Committee — Brunson, O’Quinn and Allen Booker. The county manager explained that he wanted the committee to consider a Christmas bonus for the employees. No one made a motion, but the ever-prescient Brunson immediately jumped in and said "second that motion." There was no motion.
Actually, the addition was Brunson’s brainstorm in the first place, as we learned later. Brunson relied on his chief crony Peter Murphy to get the item on the Personnel Committee agenda on Dec. 14, and a pure miracle happened when the item got on the full BOC meeting agenda on December 17.
The “emergency” item which had to be passed was a net $ 1,000 Christmas bonus to every county employee — all 1,000 of them.
Brunson and Murphy are the two financial wizards who manufactured an unwarranted and unnecessary 40 percent increase in your property taxes in 2017.
It seems the fiscal 2020 county budgeted revenue was $ 72.4 Million, and the county actually collected $ 80.5 Million. That over collection is just about the amount of the 40 percent millage increase in 2017.
And that is how we do the people’s business in Glynn County — $1.2 million of your money.
Jeff Kilgore
Brunswick