I was aghast to read in Monday’s paper that the Coastal Health Department is suspending drive-up testing for COVID-19 because personnel “have day-to-day work to get back to.” Haven’t we connected the dots that the rise in cases we’re now experiencing are due mainly to the influx of tourists during Memorial Day weekend? And the area has just experienced the Fourth of July weekend — more tourists.
Surely someone has pointed out that appointment-only, three-days-a-week tests at the clinic will garner a fraction of the tests necessary to control the virus. Testing has been proven over and over throughout the country as a tool to control the virus. It seems the thinking here is if we don’t know, it won’t hurt us. COVID-19 does not know the rules to the ostrich head-in-sand game.
Early testing can prevent more serious cases of COVID-19 flooding our hospitals, which would surely be more than devastating. Have alternatives to abandoning drive-up tests been checked out? What about more testing sites, pooling the tests like Nebraska does to lower personal demands and costs? More staff? Research other states’ methods that have met the COVID mountain and, having flattened out the curve, are now enjoying a return to more-normal lives. Too expensive? Use our SPLOST money to save lives. Let’s get creative.
Please, please reconsider this decision and work to keep Glynn County safe.
Billie Sargent
St. Simons Island