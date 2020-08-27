At the latest city commission meeting, the decision was made to extend the contract for Republic Services for an additional year, give them a five percent raise for services and eliminate the recycling of glass.
In return we receive spotty service, missed pickups on a regular basis, destruction of waste bins, no local contact, yard trash missed, unreturned phone calls, no personal contact with management and a telephone answering system that instructs you to call the next day because they are closed. Call the next day and you get the same answering machine message asking for your party’s extension, which, of course, no one knows.
In order to receive these services, homeowners are charged a solid waste fee (not a tax) of $266.40. Figuring 52 trash pick ups and 26 recycling pickups, that amounts to $3.03 per pickup. Not too bad.
Now figure in the upset citizenry, hard feelings, unsatisfied consumers and just general pain in the neck when services aren’t rendered and the amount soars, at least emotionally if not physically (having to chase down a trash truck is no fun and nobody benefits from the exercise). Add into that the fact that we have already paid for the services that we aren’t getting, and the tension grows.
I have always been advised that you do not pay for a contracted service in full until the job is done to avoid paying for something you don’t get. Our city commission needs to do better than this.
Jim Miller
Brunswick