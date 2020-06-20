Was a before measurement made of the distribution of speeds on the causeway before the repaving began so that an after measurement can show how much the traffic has been “calmed” by the narrower lanes?
With the marking just about complete, I don’t encounter any lesser number of vehicles passing me when I drive the speed limit across it. The bulk of the traffic is still going 55-60 (or higher). Does new smooth pavement encourage slower speeds?
By the way, the westbound 50 MPH sign is still gone from by the marina so “legally” the speed limit westbound is 45 MPH from the Frederica River until the 50 sign after crossing the Mackay River.
Joe DeFoe
St. Simons Island