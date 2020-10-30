My husband and I have been residents of Glynn County for over 20 years.
We live close to Oglethorpe Point Elementary. We have no children in the school system. Our son did graduate from Glynn Academy in 2003. We have always supported the school system as we strongly believe in the importance of our children’s education. We both just voted for the special sales tax for education. In light of recent events, that may have been in poor judgment.
According to the Oglethorpe Elementary website, children were invited to quote, “Dress Up as Your Favorite Super Hero.” When one young boy did just that, he was made to remove his costume. Did he come dressed as Charles Manson, Adolph Hitler or someone else obviously not suitable to be a hero? No. He was dressed as the President of the United States, our Commander-in-Chief. Even though someone may not like the President or agree with his politics, he still holds the highest office in the land, and deserves the respect of all American citizens. Our children must be taught to show respect for the Office of President, regardless of personal feelings or politics. It is appalling that Glynn County Schools are no longer teaching this fundamental moral value. I guess they no longer teach our children to love America either.
Unless changes are made, Glynn County Schools will no longer be receiving our support.
God Bless America.
Cathryn King
St. Simons Island