The Martin Luther King Day parade was long and impressive, but perhaps most notable for those who were not there.
Dr. Jerry Hardee, speaking at The Kiwanis Club’s King’s Legacy Lunch, was very much on point: “You cannot be the solution if you are not mixing and mingling in the issue. You must touch elbows and shake hands to get to know the issue. It’s time to get involved.”
So, who didn’t bother to get involved? Nearly all of our elected officials. Only two, Mayor Harvey and Sheriff Jump, marched shoulder to shoulder with us in Monday’s parade.
Not sure if you are an elected official? Let me call the roll: city commissioners, county commissioners, BGJWSC, board of education, state senator, state representatives (two of them), tax commissioner, coroner and the clerks of various courts.
It’s an election year, and you will show up at our churches and other events, asking for our votes. But you couldn’t help us observe a sacred day.
And it wasn’t just the officials. Where were the Republican, Tea, and Green Parties? Why didn’t every school participate, not just the wonderful high school bands?
How are we to become #mybrunswick when we don’t really know our neighbors? As Dr. King famously said, “I have a dream that one day little black boys and girls will be holding hand with little white boys and girls.” When will we rise up and live out the true meaning of this nation's creed? A parade would be a good place to start.
Audrey Gibbons
Brunswick