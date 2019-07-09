Concerning Mary Ross Park, I was shocked at the insensitivity of the Urban Redevelopment Agency’s decision to relocate the Liberty Ship model “elsewhere” as if its location does not matter, just to provide space for the splash pad.
Participants in this park redevelopment are disregarding accomplishments of previous mayors’ Streetscape program for almost 30 years that began in Paul Warwick’s term as mayor 1987-90 with the objective of revitalizing downtown Brunswick. This included major Streetscape improvements on Newcastle Street from G Street to Hanover Square and on Gloucester Street from Union to Bay.
As different phases of Streetscape proceeded, Mayor Brad Brown’s Liberty Ship committee placed the new Liberty Ship model built by a local metal workshop class on the corner of Mary Ross Park at Bay and Gloucester to connect Streetscape to Mary Ross Park, and recognize the importance of Liberty Ships in Brunswick’s history. This is where it was placed and where it should remain.
I cannot believe, with all the talent involved in this project, a suitable place cannot be found for the splash pad without replacing the small but important place the Liberty Ship occupies. I plead with the city commission not to relocate the Liberty Ship, which would downgrade its historical importance and weakens Streetscape’s connection to MRP.
Jerry Spencer
Brunswick