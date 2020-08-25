Based on the article in Saturday’s paper, it appears that the county board of elections, in concert with the county commissioners, have found a loophole in state law that will require a separate vote and poling place to determine whether or not the Glynn County Police Department will be disbanded.
This is nothing more that trying to suppress the vote. While this vote may have an impact on personnel, the real issue here is power and control.
The county residents should have the opportunity to determine the GCPD’s fate and to require us to trek off to a separate poling place is just ridiculous.
What about those residents who vote by mail? How will this be handled?
County residents need to speak out about this vote separation and possible suppression. The board of elections needs to reconsider its position.
On a secondary note, the commissioners have expressed an opinion that they might challenge any voter generated decision relative to the GCPD in court. Again, power and control, that’s what this is about.
Tom Klemer
Brunswick