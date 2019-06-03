As a property owner and taxpayer in Glynn County who attended the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting May 9, I found it troubling that no decision was made on that date and that a group of people apparently desire to prevent public access to the waterfront areas by way of Village Drive, a public road, paid for and maintained by the tax paying citizens of Glynn County.
No information was presented that led me to believe that the original decision making process for the permit in question was flawed in any way, and it appears the St. Simons Land Trust acted in a manner designed to provide transparency even when there was no legal requirement to do so. No cogent reasons, based on public law, have been presented that would support preventing a legal owner of property from having access via an existing public road or inviting guests to visit and utilize their property.
The contributions of more than 400 individual people made the purchase of this irreplaceable tract of wilderness possible. These critical wetlands and marshes provide essential habitat for shore birds, fisheries, plants and animals and reduce storm surge impact. An historic African American cemetery that contains burial plots of slaves and their descendants is protected and having this land placed in a perpetual conservation easement prevents the type of high density development and nature destruction that has recently become so common on St. Simons Island. I applaud the donors, SSLT and DNR for their vision, commitment and service. Thank you.
Birdie Gates
St. Simons Island