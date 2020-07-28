I want to thank the appointed committee that will be discussing the Confederate monument located in Hanover Park. They are willing to give their time to resolve a situation that has become much bigger than just removing a statue.
Some say it is a hurtful emblem of by gone days. Others say it only represents a cause that this country sacrificed many lives over. I think we need to have reminders of our history. Removing or destroying them does not change history.
The statue has stood in the park for over 100 years, and I have walked by it many times. I have never observed anyone acting as if was offensive in any way until now. It only became offensive when BLM was originated and they wanted all of the attention they could get.
I only ask that the committee not be influenced by the radicals with bullhorns marching around a statue in Richmond, Va., Washington D.C. or other cities chanting phrases that the mob can repeat for the benefit of the television crews. This statue has not harmed anyone yesterday or will it harm anyone tomorrow. Let the statue remain a part of Brunswick as it has for a long time.
Wayne Thomas
Brunswick