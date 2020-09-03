Speaking of heroes, the people at The Brunswick News and Mr. Cottingham are at the top of my list.
I have been an ardent lover of the printed word since I first learned to read, and newspapers have always been a part of my life.
I have fond memories of the Leavy family — Howard and Janet. Mrs. Leavy was in my salon (Fashionaire) every Friday at 10:30 for 30 years. And I’m so grateful that their grandson has kept up the legacy at the newspaper.
Mr. Cottingham has been my faithful deliverer of the paper for many years. I just wanted to say how many things we have to be thankful for that we so often take for granted. May God bless the good people of our everyday lives.
Lucille Holloway
Brunswick