Now that roadbed work is very near completion on St. Simons’ major arteries, I join many citizens who have verbally expressed their appreciation that our Board of Commissioners and county staff funded and scheduled the majority of this work at night. Their actions eliminated most of the inconvenience everyone working or living in Glynn County experienced during former efforts of this nature and the need for additional police presence to direct traffic to provide an increased margin of safety, as well as served to eliminate potholes and other hazards to vehicles. The roads now add a measure of beauty to this Golden Isle in particular. Thank You!
Hopefully, the JWSC will also schedule their work on major thoroughfares and commercial centers at night throughout the county, especially when there is a potential negative revenue impact for business owners as well as our city and county when working during daylight or expecting a historically heavy increase in tourist presence.
Clyde Smith
Sea Island