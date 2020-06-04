Amidst all of this turmoil around at this moment, the looting, the broken glass, the blazing fires, I would like to commend the Brunswick on their peaceful yet powerful rallies that have been held in memory of Ahmaud Arbery.
What you have witnessed around the world could have easily happened in Brunswick throughout this whole ordeal. As a minister of The Salvation Army, I too am appalled as to what happened, not only in Minneapolis but here in Brunswick as well. No one deserves to die at the hands of another, for any reason.
But, at the same time, I know that justice will be served by those in authority, and I trust that things will stay calm here. I appreciate the newspaper and the excellent sharing of what is going on during this time. Keep up the good work.
May God bless Brunswick and all who are involved in this tragedy.
Nancy Fuller
Brunswick