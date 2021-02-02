A large ‘thank you’ should be yelled out to the Glynn County’s medical personnel for their setting up the system for vaccinations for COVID-19.
Like all of our friends, we initially had many failures in trying to get an appointment for the vaccine — much time lost trying to phone in, problems with online, etc, etc.
Finally, we were able to get our name to be recorded. Then a few weeks ago, a call came in giving us the time for first and second shots to be given at Selden Park. Not having any other information from The News or elsewhere, we did not know what to expect when we went to the park on Saturday afternoon.
Surprise, there was a well-organized setup in the gym, many volunteers, all pleasant, quick movement from signing in to getting to a position for the shot, the short wait afterwards under the eyes of medical officials and then it was completed.
Again, kudos and warm fuzzies to all who set this system up and especially to all the volunteers who make this system work.
F. William Abbate
St. Simons Island