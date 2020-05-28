The coronavirus pandemic has certainly been a test of leadership for our nation. While many have failed, President Trump has undeniably risen above, passing with flying colors, especially with regards to healthcare.
First and foremost, President Trump has led an impressive expansion of COVID-19 testing across the country. Because of this, over 6.5 million tests have been administered—far more than any other country to date.
But not only is the United States leading the world with our sheer number of testing, we’re also leading the pack in terms of distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). President Trump has orchestrated the largest national mobilization effort since World War II to get PPE and supplies to any state that requests them. So far, over 75 million N95 masks have been delivered to protect our health care workers fighting on the front lines of this crisis, not to mention the 100,000 ventilators that will be available by year’s end.
Ultimately, what President Trump has done throughout this crisis is make decisions that have saved numerous American lives. As a Georgian and an American, I am endlessly thankful for his leadership and look forward to supporting his next steps as he carefully navigates this terrible crisis.
Ellis Davis
St. Marys