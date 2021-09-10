Again I write to let people know what good doctors we have in the Southeast Georgia Health System.

I cut my thumb pretty good on my table saw and had to go to the emergency room. They did a good job of stitching me up and sending me to Dr. Sullivan to take care of my thumb. People let me tell you that Dr. Sullivan and his staff did a great job of taking care of my thumb and removing the stitches. I have no scars to tell where the stitches were except where I cut the thumbnail. Now I have one less nail on my left hand to cut.

Dr. Sullivan and his staff did a good job making sure I did not get an infection. Thank you to Dr. Sullivan and staff for the job you’ve done on my thumb.

Weston Shephard

Brunswick

